Most of the best TV deals have gone, but you can still get an LG B4 OLED for a crazy-low price

The madness of Black Friday is now behind us and most of the best TV deals are now long gone.

Most, but not all, and of those that remain, this is my favourite: you can currently buy the 55-inch LG B4 for just £900 at John Lewis.

This is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but it's surprisingly well-specified. It even boasts four HDMI 2.1 sockets that can handle 4K/120Hz gaming, while flagship OLEDs from other brands still have just two such sockets.

Now, to be clear, this is not a TV we have reviewed, so we can't entirely vouch for its quality. However, we did test its predecessor, the B3, and that was excellent, delivering much of the core picture quality of the C3 in a more affordable package. Having also seen the B4 running at a launch event earlier in the year, it very much seems to be a similar proposition. At this price, I don't think you can go too far wrong.

LG B4 55-inch 2024 OLED TV £1700 £900 at John Lewis (save £800)

LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, the B4 is less bright, less powerful and less fancy-looking than the awesome C4, but we described the preceding B3 as 'all the TV that most people will ever need' and there's little reason to think this new model will be any different. It's got four top-specification HDMI sockets, too, boosting its appeal for even hardcore gamers.

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024. It is less bright than the excellent C4, less powerful and less stylish, but I think that all three of those downgrades should be easy to live with at this price.

The lower brightness will make the image slightly less punchy than that of the C4 (not to mention MLA OLED TVs such as the G4), but the B4 will still have the pixel-level contrast control of other OLED TVs, which should make it brilliantly dynamic next to backlit TVs – particularly those at this sort of price. Unless you tend to watch TV in a room flooded in bright sunlight, the lower brightness shouldn't be much of an issue.

The lower-powered chip means the B4 has slightly less-advanced picture processing than the C4, but it should be on a par with that of older C-series models, which were excellent. As for the styling, basic feet and thicker bezels are surely a fair trade-off for such low price.

We described last year's B3 as 'all the TV that most people will ever need', and there is no reason to think that this new version will be anything other than at least as good. As mentioned above, in a B-series first, it has even got four HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, making this a seriously strong option for even the most hardcore of gamers.

LG's TVs tend not to sound great (honestly, no TV does), so budget for a separate soundbar if you can. Otherwise, this looks like an absolutely cracking deal on a 2024 OLED TV.

