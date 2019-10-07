Moon 680D streaming DAC arrives in the UK

Moon by Simaudio’s new 680D streaming DAC has arrived in the UK. A more affordable take on the 780D v2, it's a multi-talented machine – as all network streaming components must be, of course – that provides access to almost any type of digital music library. It's also compatible with Roon and supports MQA files.

Bluetooth aptX is on board, but the brand's MiND 2 streaming module packs even more audiophile appeal, catering for an array of hi-res music services including Tidal Masters, Qobuz Sublime+ and Deezer Hi-Fi. We can only hope Amazon Music HD will be added to that list in the near future.

A regular radio listener? You get access to all TuneIn internet radio stations. And, of course, you can access digital music stored on a computer, NAS device or USB device too. The architecture supports native DSD256 files, along with PCM decoding up to 32bits/384kHz. All music playback is controlled by the proprietary MiND Controller app (see what they did there?) for iOS and Android devices.

Of course, you can pair the 680D with any amplifier, but, unsurprisingly, it's designed to match Moon's well-regarded 600i v2 integrated amplifier.

The 680D will be available from December priced at £8900. It comes in Moon's usual choice of black or two-tone finishes, although an all-silver finish is also available as a ten-week special order.

MORE:

Best DACs 2019: USB, portable and desktop DACs

Best music streaming services 2019: free streams to hi-res audio

10 of the best hi-res albums on Tidal Masters