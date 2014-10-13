Trending

Monitor Audio introduces Airstream S200 wireless speaker

By News 

Monitor Audio has introduced the new Airstream S200 wireless speaker, which features a range of connection options and powerful amplification in order to deliver "big stereo sound from every conceivable audio source".

The device supports Apple AirPlay, aptX Bluetooth and DLNA, while Monitor Audio's proprietary Airstream Direct can also be found on board if you don't wish to stream via wi-fi.

If you're using its AirPlay capabilities, you'll be able to stream tunes saved in the AAC, ALAC and MP3 format. Meanwhile, Airstream Direct can support all three formats and a fourth – ALAC – for "higher quality streams".

We've already had our hands on a sample, so you can read our full review online now.

Of course, you don't always have to use a wireless connection and your iOS device – the S200 supports the iPhone or later; first-generation iPod touch or later; and second-generation iPod nano – it can also be plugged in via the USB input, which will also charge your iOS device.

Non-iOS devices can also be hooked up to the Airstream S200 using its 3.5mm jack.

Each speaker contains four signature C-CAM drivers directly powered by three individual class-D amplifiers – a 20mm gold dome tweeter, a pair of 3in metal bass/mid drivers and a rear-firing Auxiliary Bass Radiator.

The gold dome tweeter is mounted centrally between the two 3in bass/mid drivers, but the baffle is slightly angled, which results in the bass/mid drivers firing off in opposite directions in an effort to increase the dispersion of the sound.

Monitor Audio's Airstream S200 is expected to go on sale shortly at a cost of £200. Click the link below to read our full review.

