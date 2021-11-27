Missed the Bose QC 35 II deal? Don't worry, this Black Friday headphones deal is even better

One of the most popular headphones deals this Black Friday has been the half-price Bose QC 35 II – unsurprising considering the quality of the headphones and the size of the discount. Amazon has now sold out of the £165 deal, although there are some black pairs over at John Lewis for £169.

But wait! Because before you head on over to John Lewis, you should be aware that there is an even better Black Friday deal on wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones out there: the Sony WH-1000XM3 for £149 at Hughes.

These are some of our favourite headphones and this is the very lowest price we've ever seen them at. It's so good it's made our 7 very best Black Friday headphones deals round-up.

The price listed on Hughes is £159, but to get another tenner off all you have to do is add the headphones to your basket and enter the code BF10 at checkout. Considering stock has been eaten up at other retailers, we'd snap up this Black Friday deal pronto.

Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £149 (w/code) at Hughes (save £180)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones are all-round brilliant performers offering natural sound quality, excellent noise-cancelling and supreme comfort. Be sure to enter the code 'BF10' at checkout. This is the lowest price we've ever seen them at.

We've seen these headphones drop well below their £330 launch price before – but not by this much. So, if you're after an excellent-all-round pair of wireless ANC headphones but can't afford the newer £250 Sony WH-1000XM4, these are your best bet, period.

Indeed, the five-star WH-1000XM3 wireless over-ears have now been superseded by the excellent XM4, but they are still every inch a five-star product and, with the Black Friday deals prices in mind, the best value of the two. In fact, we like them so much they made the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology and have a budget of £150, the discounted XM3 are easily your best bet. Get them before they're gone.

Still undecided about whether to go for Sony or Bose? Our Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Bose QuietComfort 35 II page should help.

