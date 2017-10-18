What's better than listening to good music? Well, according to Meters Music, it's seeing it as well. That's why the company's newest headphones, the OV-1Bs, have working VU meters measuring the volume of your listening for all the world to see.

"You can see your music as well as hear it in beautiful high-resolution", says Meters Music (although as the meters are on the side of your head you'd have to take the headphones off to actually look at them).

The headphones themselves are wireless and noise-cancelling, with aptX HD support for ‘better-than-CD’ sound quality. They also have tap-to-activate buttons on the side for playback control, volume, or picking up calls from your smartphone.

The battery will apparently last for eight hours of use, with a standby time of just about double that. If you need to plug them in, there's a 3.5mm gold placed cable in the box too.

Available in black, tan or rose gold, the headphones will be shipping in November, but are available to pre-order now for £330.

