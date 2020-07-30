Marantz NR1711: an affordable and slimline 8K AV receiver

Following the recent launch of its 8K-supporting SR-Series 2020 AV receivers, Marantz has now drawn the curtain on its first slimline 8K home cinema amplifier.

The NR1711 is the latest in a long line of slimline Marantz receivers, each of which stands at around half the height of a standard model. But while it may be diminutive in size, it certainly isn't found lacking when it comes to features. In fact, the seven-channel, 90-watt-per-channel amplifier supports many of the next-gen technologies and HDMI 2.1 features seen on the SR-Series.

Firstly, there are HDMI connections (one input, one output) that support 8K/60fps passthrough. These are complemented by a further five HDMI inputs that play ball with 4K/120fps video, a number of HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HLG, Dynamic HDR and HDR10+), and immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound technologies. HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) compatibility allows the direct transmission of these surround sound formats from TV apps to the receiver, too.

(Image credit: Marantz)

Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology (via a future firmware update) and DTS Virtual:X are also onboard, giving owners a virtual 3D listening experience without the need for dedicated height or surround speakers.

Good news for gamers: all the gaming technology buzzwords are onboard, just in time for the eagerly-awaited launches of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There's Variable Refresh Rate (which allows a TV to adjust its refresh rate in real-time to the frame rate output of a games console or PC), Auto Low Latency Mode (which automatically switches your TV to its low-lag gaming preset when a signal from a console is detected), and, finally, Quick Frame Transport (which decreases display latency).

Movie watching and game playing aside, the NR1711 also follows its siblings' suit by supporting HEOS high-resolution audio, multi-room streaming, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, and by featuring a phono input.

The Marantz NR1711 will be available in September in a choice of black or silver-gold, priced £649 (€699).

