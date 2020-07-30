Marantz NR1711: an affordable and slimline 8K AV receiver

Following the recent launch of its 8K-supporting SR-Series 2020 AV receivers, Marantz has now drawn the curtain on its first slimline 8K home cinema amplifier.
The NR1711 is the latest in a long line of slimline Marantz receivers, each of which stands at around half the height of a standard model. But while it may be diminutive in size, it certainly isn't found lacking when it comes to features. In fact, the seven-channel, 90-watt-per-channel amplifier supports many of the next-gen technologies and HDMI 2.1 features seen on the SR-Series.
Firstly, there are HDMI connections (one input, one output) that support 8K/60fps passthrough. These are complemented by a further five HDMI inputs that play ball with 4K/120fps video, a number of HDR formats (Dolby Vision, HLG, Dynamic HDR and HDR10+), and immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound technologies. HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) compatibility allows the direct transmission of these surround sound formats from TV apps to the receiver, too.
Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technology (via a future firmware update) and DTS Virtual:X are also onboard, giving owners a virtual 3D listening experience without the need for dedicated height or surround speakers.
Good news for gamers: all the gaming technology buzzwords are onboard, just in time for the eagerly-awaited launches of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There's Variable Refresh Rate (which allows a TV to adjust its refresh rate in real-time to the frame rate output of a games console or PC), Auto Low Latency Mode (which automatically switches your TV to its low-lag gaming preset when a signal from a console is detected), and, finally, Quick Frame Transport (which decreases display latency).
Movie watching and game playing aside, the NR1711 also follows its siblings' suit by supporting HEOS high-resolution audio, multi-room streaming, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, and by featuring a phono input.
The Marantz NR1711 will be available in September in a choice of black or silver-gold, priced £649 (€699).
