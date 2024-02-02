Make a huge saving with this 25% off deal on Award-winning Elac powered speakers

The Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 is one of the best desktop powered speakers we've tested, and does double duty as a terrific system for music and a soundbar alternative for your TV setup. These powered speakers include 50 watts of amplification, Bluetooth aptX, a built-in phono stage and an HDMI ARC input among its many talents – and sound so delightful that they earned a What Hi-Fi? 2023 Award.

We originally tested the Debut ConneX speakers at £529, and while we considered that great value at the time for its capable performance, we've now spotted a substantial discount that takes its value proposition to the next level. At Amazon, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson, the Debut ConneX DCB41 has fallen by around 25% to just £399 – that's a meaty saving of £130.

We're really keen on these Elac powered speakers – it's a fuss-free and feature-rich design with insightful, balanced performance that takes a lot of the hassle out of setting up a novice hi-fi system. This deal is a terrific bargain, so if you're keen on getting your hands on a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for even better value, we'd advise that you act fast to avoid disappointment.

ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41 was £529 now £399 at Richer Sounds (save £130)

Clear, detailed and rhythmically capable power speaker system that's compact and fuss-free, and packs in a variety of connectivity to plug in a laptop, TV, turntable or mobile device. They were good value before, but a 25% slashing really is a tremendous deal.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

Deal also at Peter Tyson and Amazon

If you spent much of the festive period hunting for a neat, decent-sounding and affordable hi-fi system but ended up perturbed by a lack of decent deals to fit your criteria, your prayers have now been answered. Elac’s excellent Debut ConneX DCB41 powered speakers are a fuss-free setup, in which one speaker unit contains all the electronics, amplification and connections, and the other sports a more conventional passive design, and the speakers are then linked together with a cable.

You don't get any fancy network streaming smarts included here as there's no wi-fi (see the Triangle AIO Twin or the KEF LSX II and LSX II LT systems instead) but you can stream tunes from your mobile device or laptop thanks to Bluetooth. Optical and USB inputs offer alternative wired connections to an external music source, while you can connect your TV courtesy of the ConneX's HDMI ARC input. Of course, you can also plug in a turntable directly thanks to the built-in switchable phono stage.

It's all very well-made, well-thought-out and, of course, very convenient, removing the need for external amplification and boxes along the way.

The added convenience of having nearly all you could want in one place doesn't seem to have impaired the sound of the DCB41. During our review, we found the speakers to be clear, balanced and insightful performers, with pleasing levels of detail and proper levels of musical organisation and cohesion, which prevented unwanted muddying or sonic blurring during listening sessions. You don't win Awards for sounding mediocre, after all.

These fantastic Elac powered speakers were fine value at full price, but this excellent £399 deal price really makes a fine case for itself thanks to that 25% discount. Worth snapping up while stocks last!

