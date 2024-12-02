Looking for a next-gen QD-OLED TV? The Samsung S95D is a Cyber Monday steal

One of the very best OLED TVs has just dropped to its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday.

The 55-inch version of the cutting-edge Samsung S95D is now just £1459 at Peter Tyson and the 65-inch version has dropped to £1949 at Marks Electrical.

According to Peter Tyson, you can claim £100 in cashback from Samsung after you've made your purchase, too, while Marks Electrical says it's £150 cashback with its deal.

Samsung S95D 55-inch £2499 £1459 at Peter Tyson (save £1040)

Samsung's thoroughly impressive flagship OLED TV leverages QD-OLED display technology with an innovative anti-glare feature that makes it a dream to use in bright living rooms. It's also a stellar performer where picture is concerned, and its flawless gaming specification is only matched by its LG counterpart.

Five stars Samsung QE65S95D 2024 QD-OLED TV was £3599 now £1949 at Marks Electrical (save £1650)

Lowest-ever price: £1949

The S95D is Samsung's new, third-generation QD-OLED TV, and it's a stunner that can produce incredibly bright and vibrant images, but that is also more balanced and authentic than previous Samsung OLEDs. Discounts are small so far, but one to consider if you want the very latest TV tech.

The 2024 S95D TV is the third generation of Samsung’s Quantum Dot take on OLED technology. There was already a big improvement between the first and second iterations of this technology, so we are truly impressed by just how much of a leap this third generation takes.

One of the first things that hit us during testing is just how bright this TV is, not just by OLED standards, but against any display currently available. With the S95D, even the most aggressively mastered 4K Blu-ray titles display pictures of unbelievable intensity. Super-bright peak white highlights and wonderfully saturated colours are displayed alongside the same deep blacks that OLED TVs are typically renowned for.

There’s an impressive list of features, as you would expect of a TV in this price range, including excellent gaming support such as 4K/120Hz playback, 144Hz frame rate support, an HDR game mode that keeps input lag to just 9.8ms, and ALLM switching. Though Dolby Vision doesn't feature (as is the case with any Samsung TV), the S95D supports HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ (which like Dolby Vision, uses scene-by-scene picture data to allow TVs to deliver an accurate HDR picture).

It has a uniform depth of 1cm, meaning it is incredibly thin and ideal for wall hanging. This is all thanks to the external One Connect box that houses the TV’s connections and processing technology. It also ships with a robust desktop stand made using heavy-duty metal which attaches under the screen’s middle, allowing the TV to fit easily on even narrow units or furniture.

If this all sounds good to you, check out the deals on both TVs while you can.

