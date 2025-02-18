Who said the best deals only appear during Black Friday? This five-star Samsung QD-OLED TV has just hit its lowest ever price, £1399 at Richer Sounds. That's lower than the £1459 it hit during the Black Friday weekend. Looks like like today is Black Tuesday.

You'll have to be a member of Richer Sounds' VIP Club to get the deal, otherwise it's £300 more. But considering that joining is free, it's something of a no-brainer.

Samsung S95D 55-inch was £2499 now £1399 at Richer Sounds (save £1100)

Samsung's thoroughly impressive flagship OLED TV leverages QD-OLED display technology with an innovative anti-glare feature that makes it a dream to use in bright living rooms. It's also a stellar performer where picture is concerned, and its flawless gaming specification is only matched by its LG counterpart. Five stars

Read our Samsung S95D review (65-inch model)

The 2024 S95D TV is the third generation of Samsung’s Quantum Dot take on OLED technology. There was already a big improvement between the first and second iterations of this technology, but we are truly impressed by just how much of a leap this third generation takes.

One of the first things that hit us during testing is just how bright this TV is, not just by OLED standards, but against any display currently available. With the S95D, even the most aggressively mastered 4K Blu-ray titles display pictures of unbelievable intensity. Super-bright peak white highlights and wonderfully saturated colours are displayed alongside the same deep blacks that OLED TVs are typically renowned for.

We should point out, we have only tested the 65-inch model, not the 55-incher here. But the same model of TV is usually very similar at these sizes, so we can predict with some confidence that these opinions will apply.

There’s an impressive list of features, as you would expect of a TV in this price range, including excellent gaming support such as 4K/120Hz playback, 144Hz frame rate support, an HDR game mode that keeps input lag to just 9.8ms, and ALLM switching. Though Dolby Vision doesn't feature (as is the case with any Samsung TV), the S95D supports HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ (which like Dolby Vision, uses scene-by-scene picture data to allow TVs to deliver an accurate HDR picture).

It has a uniform depth of 1cm, meaning it is incredibly thin and ideal for wall hanging. This is all thanks to the external One Connect box that houses the TV’s connections and processing technology. It also ships with a robust desktop stand made using heavy-duty metal which attaches under the screen’s middle, allowing the TV to fit easily on even narrow units or furniture.

The S95D's successor is due to go on sale in the spring, but if you can't wait, this is a great price on a great TV.

