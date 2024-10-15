Looking for a new TV? Then check out these 2 amazing deals on award-winning OLEDs

If you’re on the hunt for a new OLED TV and don’t fancy waiting until Black Friday in November, where we’re expecting a fresh wave of deals to appear, then we have good news.

Specifically, that not one, but two five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning OLED TVs are currently selling at fantastic prices on Amazon and Sevenoaks Sound and Vision.

If you’re after a 65-inch OLED we’d recommend checking out this stellar Bravia 8 discount, which not only lets you pick one up for £2099, it also knocks 50 per cent of a Sony soundbar or speaker package if you get them at the same time.

We’d personally recommend pairing it with the Bravia Theatre Bar 9, which is also a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner.



If you’re not after a soundbar, and want something a smidgen smaller, then you can also get the 55-inch Bravia 8 for £1599 on Amazon, a hefty £600 saving on its full price.

The Bravia 8 is a fantastic TV that delivers a wonderfully punchy, but accurate home cinema experience. Featuring warmer, more authentic colours than its predecessor, best in class light control and wonderfully fluid, realistic motion handling it’s one of the best options on the market for serious movie fans that value authenticity.

55-inches still too big? Then we’d recommend checking out the deals we’ve spotted on the 42- and 48-inch LG C4 models.

The 42-inch has the best discount right now, with the smallest LG C4 retailing for £889 on Amazon, a giant £510 saving on its regular price.

LG OLED42C4 was £1399 now £889 on Amazon, save £510 The 42-inch LG C4 is a fantastic option if you need an OLED for a smaller viewing space or are a gamer looking for a top end TV to partner with your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

The C4 is the best new 42-inch OLED on the market delivering flawless gaming features and a fantastically bright, immersive picture, based on our testing.

That’s why you’ll currently find it as the top recommendation in our best gaming TV buying guide. The current deal price is also excellent, and the cheapest we’ve seen it sell for, outside of a very brief window at the start of the month when it was £15 cheaper.

If you’re after something bigger, the 48-inch LG C4 currently sells on Amazon for £1199, a still solid £300 on its RRP. During testing we found the 48-inch LG C4 is a fantastic OLED for smaller lounges offering the same perks of the smaller model, but with slightly warmer colours. The only reason we’re not pushing the 48-inch set more is that it sold for an even more impressive £1099 in September, making the current discount less enticing.

