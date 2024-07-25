Loewe's new LCD TV might be stretching the definition of "entry-level" – but it is very stylish.

Premium AV brand Loewe is having a rather productive year, as it goes about refreshing and reinvigorating its luxury TV lineup. We've already seen the high-end Stellar and Inspire OLED sets, but now it's time for the entry-level end of Loewe's portfolio to get some attention.

The We. SEE LCD comes in 32- and 43-inch sizes, both of which feature edge-lit LCD panels with full HD resolutions. While a non-4K TV in 2024 might sound ridiculous, we have to remember that these smaller screen sizes should have higher pixel densities, which should play a hand in delivering sharper details at this size. That being said, the price of this TV might have you considering a 4K alternative; more on that momentarily.

Nevertheless, Loewe has packed this "entry-level" TV full of features, including HDR support in all of the major formats including Dolby Vision. Loewe also claims that the VA LCD panel technology will deliver "vibrant colours and great viewing angles for the best viewing experience". Audio also gets a boost with an integrated 60W soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos audio. You can expand the We SEE. LCD's sound system via Bluetooth with the Klang Sub1 subwoofer, or via HDMI eARC with the Klang soundbar range.

Loewe also highlights its new os8 operating system, which supports a wide range of streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV, as well as casting from a mobile device via Apple AirPlay, Miracast and DTS Play-Fi. If playing content from external sources is more your thing, then the We. SEE LCD also features HDMI 2.1, with support for 4K/120Hz gaming (which is somewhat irrelevant on this 1080p TV), as well as VRR and ALLM.

While it's not often the priority for most manufacturers, the design of this TV is a standout feature according to Loewe. The clever cable management, premium metallic stand and slim bezels ensure this TV looks sharp from all angles, and it's even compatible with Loewe's wide range of floor stands.

As we've come to expect from Loewe, designer TVs don't come cheap and, even though this is an entry-level TV by name, its price tag is rather premium. The 32-inch model costs £900, while the 43-inch version costs a whopping £1200; for reference, the 42-inch LG C4 with its 4K OLED panel can currently be found for the same price or even cheaper at some retailers.

The We. SEE LCD is available to order from selected retailers including Selfridges and Richer Sounds.

