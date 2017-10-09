Renowned for its design-led TVs, Loewe is one of the few brands in the TV market whose definition of “entry-level” doesn’t necessarily mean “affordable”.

So while the Bild 3, with its £1690-£2790 price range, is a far cry from the German company’s £5000+ Bild 7 and Bild 9 high-end ranges, it isn’t necessarily what everyone would call inexpensive. After all, budget 4K TVs can be had for around for £500.

Still, on paper, the Bild 3s appear to have the tech (and the looks) to potentially warrant such a price tag - whether or not the performance matches up is still to be confirmed.

The 43in (called 3.43) and 49in (3.49) 4K LCD TVs support HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG), while the 55in OLED TV adds Dolby Vision HDR to that list.

All three models have an integrated 80-watt soundbar with four drivers, two passive radiators, and a bass reflex port. As for features, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and Tidal can all be found on the Home Screen, and Bluetooth allows for wireless music playback through the TV.

The 3.49 and 3.43 are available with Loewe's optional DR+ feature, which for £300 more brings a 1TB hard-drive onboard, as well as a 5.1 decoder and digital audio link that enables easy connection to a compatible Loewe sound system. You can control it via the supplied remote or Loewe’s dedicated Bild app.

Available in graphite or light grey finishes, the Loewe's Bild 3 TVs can be wall or table-mounted, or free-standing. The 43in version costs £1690, the 49in is £2090 and the 55in is £2790.

