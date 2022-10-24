Loewe's 48-inch OLED TV will set you back £2299

Loewe has launched a new 48-inch OLED TV, but it doesn't come cheap. The Loewe bild v.48 has the German brand's typical luxury flourishes, and will set you back £2299 ($2600, AU$4000). That's over £1000 more than LG's excellent 48-inch C2.

So what are these luxury touches? The 48-incher has the same SL5 chassis as the bigger sets in the bild v range, along with dual channel audio (courtesy of an 80W stereo soundbar built in), and a dual multi-tuner. Images are delivered via the 4K OLED panel that's compatible with the HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats of HDR, while inside, there's an SX8 quad-core processor.

The soundbar promises room-filling audio with a natural, immersive presentation and excellent speech intelligibility. It has a closed bass reflex box and six drivers, along with Mimi Sound Personalisation, which lets you tailor the audio to your individual preferences.

Dolby Atmos also comes as standard.

You also get Loewe's rather natty stand. This rotates, and is designed to sit on a tabletop. But you can also add other floorstanding stands as accessories.

Can Loewe justify charging so much more than industry stalwarts LG and Sony for a 48-inch OLED TV? We haven't reviewed a Loewe TV since the company rejoined the UK market last year, but its TVs are as much about style as substance – that's what you're paying extra for. If you want a smaller TV that certainly looks the part, the bild v.48 could be for you.

It's on sale now – check Loewe's website for more information.

