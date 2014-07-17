Kazoo is promising "fast and easy access to your music" with the help of features that includes classical music browsing – a section dedicated to classical music and that can be searched by composer.

A new, simpler search function will let you seek out any album, artist or track in your collection, while the multi-room feature will group rooms, synchronise zones and control volume from one single screen.

Kazoo is now available for iPad, Mac and Windows operating systems, though you'll need to download the Kazoo Server – formerly Songbox – in order to access the search functionality and classical section.

