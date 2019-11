Limited to a run of 1000, with each speaker's distinct number engraved on a metal plate on the back of the speaker, Dynaudio expects to be delivering the final pair in 3-4 months.

And the last 30 pairs of the Sapphire model will be available in this new gloss blue finish to go alongside the previously available Ivory, Amber, Bordeaux, Moccas, gloss white and piano black finishes.

For more information on the rangehead over the the Dynaudio website.