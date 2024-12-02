Light the Bat-Signal! This Cyber Monday Arcam deal is so crazy it belongs in an asylum

Time is running out to get an incredible deal for Cyber Monday. Note that we said that it's "running out", rather than the ship has already sailed, meaning you can still get an incredible, perhaps best-ever, price on that shiny new piece of tech that you've always wanted.

The Arcam A5 dropped during Black Friday, but it's fallen again for Cyber Monday to a new best-ever price of £639 at Sevenoaks, falling £110 from its original £749 asking price. It won't be around forever, as we predict that this price will rocket back up to its original tag after Cyber Monday is over.

Best Arcam A5 deal

Best price! Arcam A5 was £749 now £639 at Sevenoaks (save £110)

Arcam's most affordable new amp is also its best value. With 50W Class A/B amplification, the A5 integrated is incredibly talented. Analogue and digital connections, MM phono stage and even Bluetooth are on its list of connections, but the sound quality is truly impressive. You'll need a free Sevenoaks membership to get the lowe price, but that's no issue, and you also get a free Chord 1M Phono cable thrown into the mix.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Price check: £649 at Richer Sounds

In terms of value, you can't beat the Arcam A5. It's such a good amplifier, in fact, that you could, in a blind listening test, be forgiven for thinking that it was a far more premium and expensive performer than its actual price tag would suggest. For under £1000, it's quite astoundingly good.

The Arcam A5 offers three line-level inputs plus a moving magnet phono stage, serving up a 50-watts per channel output. On the digital side, you have a pair of coaxial inputs and a single optical input, all capable of accepting music streams of up to 24-bit/192kHz thanks to an ESS ES9018 DAC chip.

A certified What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award-winner, the A5's insightful, flexible will play ball with almost any price-compatible gear. In terms of being a balanced piece of kit, the Arcam nails its brief, and we can recommend it as something that you would partner with budget kit as well as more premium gear thanks to the amp's forgiving yet sufficiently transparent nature.

Get it firing and you'll realise just how good the A5 is. As we said in our review: "There is a fine sense of control, with the amplifier showing impressive composure when the music gets demanding. It doesn’t sound stressed or cluttered, even when pushed to higher volume levels. Lows are well-defined and authoritative but pleasingly agile. There is plenty of punch too, which keeps things entertaining."

