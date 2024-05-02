LG smart TVs are the first to support Dolby Atmos in Apple Music

LG smart TVs are the first models to offer native support for Dolby Atmos following an update to the Apple Music app.

This update marks an improvement in Apple’s offerings on devices made by other brands. Apple Music’s Dolby Atmos support was previously only available on TV via Apple TV 4K, the HomePod or Sonos devices.

Hopefully, this is the start of native Atmos audio support rolling out to a wider range of brands. Amazon Music and Tidal also support music mastered in Dolby Atmos, though not currently directly via TV apps. If you have Apple headphones such as AirPods, you can still connect directly to TVs via Bluetooth to access Atmos audio.

In celebration of this latest update, LG is also offering three months of Apple Music free if you have an LG smart TV from 2018 or later. This trial is available in the UK and worldwide and is accessible via the Apple Music app on TVs running webOS 4.0 or higher. It’s also available on the lifestyle models StanbyME, StanbyME Go, and MyView Smart Monitor.

For those who don’t know, Apple Music is an ad-free, high-res music streaming service with an extensive library of over 100 million songs. It also conveniently plays Dolby Atmos tracks automatically when using a compatible TV.

If your TV doesn’t support Dolby Atmos, a full surround system or Atmos-compatible LG soundbar (from 2023 or 2024) can be connected to do the job. This is the route we would recommend in most cases anyhow, as the performance of speakers built-in to TVs is often far from impressive.

If you want to learn more about LG's OLED TVs, head to our guide for all the latest information including specifications and prices.

