Lenco's bamboo turntable offers Bluetooth streaming in an eco-friendly package

If you're concerned about the ecological impact of your vinyl obsession but don't want to give up on the idea of records altogether, Lenco might have the turntable for you. The new LBT-335BA is constructed using a sustainable bamboo design, and while the eco-friendly spinner has one eye on the environment, it has its other firmly on proper sonic performance.

To that end, the belt-driven 335BA comes with a custom carbon-fibre tonearm that Lenco says offers light, stable tracking of your records. Lenco promises that its use of bamboo is no gimmick, either, claiming that the eco material actually has "excellent acoustic properties", with a "natural resonance which contributes to the clarity and warmth of the sound".

In fact, this isn't the first time we've seen the Panda-friendly material used as the basis for a supposedly eco-friendly audio product. House of Marley's Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth record player utilises carefully sourced materials such as cork, bamboo and recyclable glass to create a more renewable player, while Stratton Acoustics incorporates bamboo ply panels in its Element 12 high-end floorstanders to striking effect.

(Image credit: Lenco)

Lenco's latest player can spin at the two customary playback speeds – 45 and 33⅓rpm – albeit not at 78rpm, which isn't unusual at modest price points. Stereo RCA and USB Type-B outputs are offered alongside Bluetooth 5.2 functionality, which lets you stream your records to wireless speakers and headphones without the need for fiddly wires. A built-in switchable phono stage means you can hook it directly up to active speakers (or an amplifier via line-level input), too.

Alongside that carbon-fibre tonearm, the new Lenco deck comes supplied with an Ortofon 2M Red moving magnet cartridge as standard. You'll also get a cork slip-mat, 45rpm adaptor, RCA and USB cables and a detachable dust cover in the box.

The Lenco LBT-335BA is available now, priced at £429 / €449 (further prices pending).

