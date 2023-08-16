House of Marley's bamboo Bluetooth turntable is the sustainable solution to your vinyl needs

House of Marley's latest Bluetooth turntable aims to be one of the most sustainable spinners on the market. The Stir It Up Lux Bluetooth record player is crafted with the environment in mind, using carefully sourced materials such as bamboo, cork and recyclable glass to create a renewable player that literally won't cost the Earth.

The new turntable has a built-in switchable phono preamp alongside a 3.5mm aux out and RCA phono/line out so that you can hook it straight up to an amplifier or pair of active speakers, while Bluetooth 5.3 support means you can wirelessly play your records through connected Bluetooth headphones or speakers. The record player supports 45 and 33 RPM speeds, and while this is largely a plug 'n' play affair, an anti-skate mechanism and counterbalance weight allow some degree of adjustment.

According to House of Marley, the purpose of the new Stir It Up Lux is to "allow music lovers to enjoy all aspects of their beloved records at their deepest roots... to honour the legend's love of music in its purest form".

(Image credit: House of Marley )

To ensure such "purity", the platter's innovative construction comes with a double-sided cork slipmat, as well as a replaceable Audio-Technica elliptical stylus. That glass platter, meanwhile, is "infinitely recyclable", while the bamboo plinth adds to the Stir It Up's sustainable construction.

According to Cedella Marley, Bob Marley's daughter, "Vinyl is the most genuine way to listen to your favourite music – there’s no skipping tracks, so you’re listening to the album exactly as the artist intended you to. Immersing yourself deep in the roots of an album with House of Marley’s new Stir it Up Lux turntable is an unforgettable experience.”

House of Marley isn't the only company looking to bring a little eco-friendliness to the world of hi-fi and turntables. Rega, for instance, recently gave its five-star Planar 1 a greener, cheaper upgrade, using so-called "Green Grade" materials as part of a push towards sustainability.

The Stir it Up Lux is available to buy now for £350 / $400.

