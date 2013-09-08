OK, the nominations are in and we can now reveal the eight products, services and apps shortlisted for our Readers' Award 2013:

• Amazon Auto-Rip



• Apple iPad Mini

• Cambridge Audio Minx Air 100

• Devialet 170

• KEF LS50

• Q Acoustics Concept 20

• Sonos Playbar

• Spotify

Only one of them can be the winner, so between now and September 9th you have the chance to cast your vote. Head on over to our Awards voting page by following the link.

Please remember, you must be registered and logged in to vote, and only one vote per person.



The winner, along with all our other 2013 Award winners in 22 product categories, will be revealed in a special issue of the magazine, and here on whathifi.com from October 17th. Put the date in your diary now!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW

