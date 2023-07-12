Last chance! Save 37% on Sony's cheapest Award-winning earbuds for Prime Day

There are some great headphone deals around this Amazon Prime Day. The brilliant Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are £100 off, while the equally impressive over-ear XM4 versions have hit their lowest-ever price.

Both are amazing deals on What Hi-Fi? Award-winning products, but for those with a little less money to spend, this one is honestly just as tempting. The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds – also What Hi-Fi? Award winners – were already superb value at their original price, but now Prime Day has seen their price drop by 37 per cent.

That means the WF-C500 are only £56 until the end of the day (or until stocks last). It's the second-best price we've seen these fantastic cheap earbuds drop to, with last year's Black Friday £49 price being slightly better.

Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £55 at Amazon (save £41)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and mint. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

We like the Sony WF-C500 so much that they're our current budget Best Buy award winner in the wireless earbuds category.

Essentially these are cheap and cheerful Bluetooth earbuds that deliver a 20-hour battery life, are available in a range of finishes, and deliver bona fide great sound quality. The only thing they miss is active noise cancellation, which is extremely rare and not to be expected at this price. That said, if that's a must-have feature for you, we'd happily point you to the next-model-up Sony WF-C700 model, which is also on the end of an excellent Prime Day discount – down to only £76 on Amazon.

Sony brings its considerable expertise in flagship earbuds into a stocking filler of a bud that's hugely appealing, which makes it easy to recommend to anyone prepared to stretch their budget just a touch.

Still too expensive? The only cheaper five-star alternative we can heartily recommend is the Earfun Air for £28 this Prime Day.

