Last chance! AKG Y50BT wireless headphones less than half price

"We’ll get straight to the point: the AKG Y50BTs are superb – a rare example of headphones that are equally excellent across audio performance, features, design and build quality." That's what we said on awarding five stars to the AKG Y50BT wireless on-ears – and that was at their original price of £150.

Now though, you can pick up a pair of these excellent AKGs for just £70 at Richer Sounds. That's a 53 per cent saving on their original price, and a £30 discount on their most recent retail price.

The Y50BTs are a few years' old now, and stock is limited across UK retailers, so if you're tempted by these budget wireless headphones we wouldn't hang around.

AKG Y50BT Bluetooth Headphones £150 £70 at Richer Sounds

Bags of detail go hand-in-hand with clarity. You get all manner of texture to instruments and vocals; a performance that’s as entertaining as it is competent. A top deal on a class-leading set of wireless cans.View Deal

We'll include another quote from our AKG Y50BT review below just to whet your appetite, but really our advice is this: if you're in the market for a new pair of on-ear wireless headphones, you'll be hard pushed to find a better bargain.

"The sound is extraordinary by wireless standards, easily good enough to pass for a good wired performance. It’s remarkably clear, offering the sort of insight makes it easy to tell the calibre of the talent on hand."

There you are, then. Enjoy.

