UPDATE: We have had it confirmed that the KnowHow Movies app is available across all Samsung Smart TVs from 2011 onwards.

KnowHow Movies, the on-demand streaming movie service from Dixons Retail, is now available on selected Samsung smart TVs.

The service offers new and classic films to buy or rent, and is also available across PC, Mac and mobile devices.

The smart TV app launched on selected LG smart TVs earlier this year and it will now be available on Samsung smart TVs.

KnowHow Movies is a non-subscription service, allowing you to rent or buy films on your TV, computer or mobilde device.

KnowHow Movies prices

New releases are priced at £3.99 to rent or £12.99 to buy, while catalogue titles are priced from £2.99 to rent and from £5.99 to buy.

TV shows are also available from £2.49 and the services promises regular special offers. Last but far from least, KnowHow films are also delivered with Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 surround sound.

