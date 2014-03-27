US loudspeaker company Klipsch has chosen CinemaCon 2014 in Las Vegas to announce five new home cinema surround speakers.

The new range consists of two 8in woofer models: KPT-8000-M and KPT-8060-H and three 12in woofer models: KPT-1200-M, KPT-1260-H and KPT-1200-VBM.

The speakers benefit from Klipsch's Tractix Horn technology, which provides "critical low-distortion with high efficiency for maximum output per watt."

Klipsch has also used elliptical inserts, or "mumps", to further improve sound dispersion. A 90-degree x 60-degree, or 100-degree x 100-degree dispersion pattern is possible depending on the model.

The range has been designed to be either ceiling or side-wall mounted and Klipsch claims they perfectly timbre-match its behind-screen systems for a seamless and immersive presentation.

All models also incorporate eight-degree or 15-degree angles and have threaded inserts for use with Klipsch or industry standard brackets.

The five-strong range of Klipsch surround speakers will be available from May with prices yet to be confirmed.

by Max Langridge

