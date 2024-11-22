I've handpicked 18 unmissable Black Friday deals on What Hi-Fi? Award 2024 winners

When recommending deals during Black Friday and other sales events, I have always been of the opinion that the best buys generally aren't the products with the biggest discounts, but actually the best-performing ones that have been treated to what may perhaps be more modest savings. After all, you may be able to get a pair of half-price headphones on Amazon, but if they're duds, all you're getting are half-price duds.

That's why, when you're looking for a new TV, soundbar, speaker or hi-fi component during this Black Friday sales period, I would recommend you start here, with our newly crowned What Hi-Fi? Award winners. We have called out these products as the best-value options in their field – and that's at their original price. So with any Black Friday saving, big or small, they are even more incredible value.

I haven't simply listed every What Hi-Fi? Award 2024 winner that is discounted below; I've been more selective, choosing only the deals I think are most worth it and, in many cases, probably won't get much or any better as we get closer to the official Black Friday date.

Want to see our longer list of deals on five-star products and former What Hi-Fi? Award winners? Let me point you to our Black Friday 2024 UK deals hub.

TV & soundbar Award winners

LG OLED42C4 42-inch OLED TV was £1399 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £500)

The 42-inch LG C4 is the best small OLED TV to arrive this year and an absolute steal at this knockdown price. For your money, you get flawless gaming specifications and punchy, but authentic picture quality. It is the only TV to scoop two Awards this year, winning the 'Best Gaming TV' accolade too.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner LG OLED48C4 48-inch OLED TV was £1499 now £978 at Peter Tyson (save £521)

The 48-inch version of the TV above, the LG C4 is our favourite TV of its size. No, it can't go quite as bright as the larger C4 models, but it can go brighter than its C3 predecessor, making for a fantastically dynamic and punchy picture.

Product of the Year What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80) 65-inch OLED TV £2999 £1999 at Amazon (save £1000)

Our favourite TV of the year, the 65-inch Bravia 8 is a small but worthwhile upgrade on the previously Award-winning A80L, and it's now available with a heavy discount. This is a great TV that's balanced, immersive and even boasts good sound by TV standards.

Lowest-ever price Five stars TCL 85C805K 85-inch Mini LED TV was £1799 now £1299 at Amazon (save £500)

If you want to go really big but on a modest budget, this 85-inch TCL is for you. It's huge, bright, great with HDR and has very good gaming specs. As we said in our five-star 85C805K review, it's "a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets".

Hi-fi Award winners

New low price ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41 desktop speaker system was £529 now £339 at Peter Tyson (save £190)

A musically entertaining powered stereo speaker system that's compact, fuss-free and packs plenty of connectivity to plug in a laptop, TV, turntable or mobile device. The ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41 were good value before, but this new Black Friday discount is a tremendous deal. What's more, it applies to all four finishes – black, blue, orange and walnut.

Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanders was £999 now £879 at Sevenoaks (save £120)

The Q Acoustics 5040 are superb towers that deliver an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price. This is the lowest we've seen them drop to – it matches this year's earlier Prime Day price – with £120 off, representing a very healthy drop of around 13 per cent. Deal also at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and AV.com

Lowest-ever price Cambridge Audio MXN10 music streamer was £449 now £349 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

There's a reason the MXN10 has snagged back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards. For its size and price, it's pretty much the best budget music streamer out there, and with £100 off, that sentiment only becomes more accurate as the MXN10 drops to its lowest-ever price. The MXN10 excels in all areas, from its gorgeous, musically engaging sound to its attractive build and ample feature set. An outstanding product at an incredible price. Deal also at Amazon and Cambridge Audio

New deal KEF LSX II LT streaming speaker system was £899 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £150)

This compact all-in-one streaming system took all the ingredients from the brilliant five-star KEF LSX II, dropped some features and connectivity to hit a slightly newer price, but kept the same sound performance – a smart move. The LSX II LT is a great space-saving, versatile solution for music streaming or TV sound, and this newly crowned Award winner has just got its first drop, with this £150 saving across all finishes.



Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Amazon

Multi-award-winner Denon RDCM41DAB microsystem was £329 now £249 at Richer Sounds (save £80 with VIP)

The D-M41DAB microsystem is one of our go-to recommendations for family and friends who want an affordable music system. It plays CDs, has Bluetooth and DAB/FM radio, and sounds fantastic for the price. Its compact size is easy to accommodate and you can add on any budget speaker (of which there are many) if you buy just the main unit. If you have a tight budget but want a no-fuss, versatile system with hi-fi chops, this affordable Denon should be on your shopping list.

Product of the Year Technics SA-C600 streaming amplifier was £899, now £789 at Amazon (save £110)

This just-add-speakers streaming system with a built-in CD player is a fantastic option for anyone short on space. The five-star Technics SA-C600 is a stunningly elegant piece of kit, and continues to impress us with an expressive, punchy sound that is also surprisingly authoritative and large-scaled. Simply connect speakers to this versatile streaming amplifier and you're good to do. Now with over £100 off, this is a terrific system worth considering. Also available at Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks

JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker was £330 now £238 at Amazon (save £92)

The JBL Xtreme 4 took all that we loved about the Xtreme 3 and built on it to great effect, resulting in an Award-winning Bluetooth boombox that sounds masterful no matter what you throw at it. This is the lowest price for the Xtreme 4 we've seen so far, meaning you'll be getting the best price possible on a very fresh, up-to-date unit.

Headphone Award winners

Rode NTH-100 wired headphones was £150 now £105 at PMT Online (save £45)

An exceptional pair of budget wired headphones, the Rode NTH-100 are the first headphones ever produced by the Australian audio brand. Given their dynamic, engaging sound, pleasing build and stylish exterior, we pray they're by no means the last. The discount is decent, but we should say that Amazon knocked them down to £69 last year, so you might want to hold off until Black Friday week begins.

New price drop Sony WF-C700N wireless ANC earbuds was £100 now £67 at Amazon (save £33)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sport-friendly earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C700N offer 7.5 hours of battery life per charge, multipoint Bluetooth and IPX4 water resistance, plus noise-cancelling. They tend to float between the £65 and £75 price points during sales events, so we don't expect them to go much lower, if at all.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless ANC over-ears was £379 now £247 at Amazon (save £132)

The latest and greatest Sony over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones are best in class in their premium field – and have been since they launched a couple of years ago. This saving over their original RRP naturally makes the Sony WH-1000XM5 even better performance-per-pound value. Great buys.

Sony WH-CH720N wireless ANC over-ears was £99 now £64 at Amazon (save £35)

Can't afford the Sony XM5 above? For a very reasonable price, the step-down Sony WH-CH720N are a dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that, while occasionally straying into the realm of excessive bass, deliver good ANC and a strong feature set to the mid-to-low price bracket of the wireless headphone market. Most definitely a job well done, hence their repeat win at the 2024 Awards.