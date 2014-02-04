Trending

ISE 2014: Tannoy launches its first soundbase, the BaseStation One

By News 

Spotted at ISE 2014 in Amsterdam, Tannoy's brand-new soundbase features Bluetooth, NFC and will cost £350 when it launches in May

Tannoy has taken the wraps off its first ever soundbase, the BaseStation One.

Spotted at the Integrated Systems Europe show (ISE) in Amsterdam, the BaseStation One costs £350 and launches in May this year.

You can connect a TV through the BaseStation's optical digital or analogue input, but the feature count doesn't stop there. There's also aptX Bluetooth for playing music from a compatible smartphone or tablet - you can even pair your device using the Tannoy's built-in NFC connectivity. Last, but by no means least, there's a subwoofer output for the potential of extra oomph..

And, talking of subwoofers, we've also been told there's a matching sub in the works for the BaseStation One. Bought together, the package should cost around £500.

by Andy Madden

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook