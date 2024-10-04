Is it Prime Day already? Bose’s five-star earbuds have hit their lowest ever price

Prime Day doesn't start until Tuesday, but Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have just hit their lowest ever price. They're now just £212 at Amazon – a saving of £88 on their launch price, and a fantastic price to pay for what are arguably the best noise-cancelling earbuds around.

In the world of premium wireless earbuds, you have two main choices: the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5 or the five-star Bose QC Ultra Earbuds. The Bose buds look pretty similar to the outgoing (and former Award-winning) QuietComfort Earbuds II, with a suitably premium and comfortable design that remains comfortable and secure for long periods of in-ear listening.

Sonically, the tonal characteristics and musicality will be familiar to anyone who’s used the QC Earbuds II, only this time the Ultra Earbuds give a bit of added punch and spark. While the Sony WF-1000XM5 are perhaps more insightful, there’s a good sense of openness and spaciousness with the Bose, offering plenty of dynamism and bass weight to give your tunes a real kick.

The noise-cancelling abilities, meanwhile, are top of the league, typical of a flagship Bose product. The comfy, classy buds are capable of dramatically reducing environmental noise, making them great for commuting, travelling and blocking out the outside world. Better still, Bose’s CustomTune tech automatically calibrates the ANC each time the earbuds are placed in your lugs for a more attuned, bespoke performance.

If you want the latest and greatest earbuds Bose has to offer, the QC Ultra Earbuds won't disappoint. With this five-star Amazon deal, you're undoubtedly onto a winner.

