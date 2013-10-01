The BBC has released an update to its iPlayer Radio app for Android and Apple devices that allows you to download BBC podcasts for offline listening.

The update doesn't allow you to download full programmes, however, currenty only bringing the download feature to podcasts.

The BBC has previously said that full show downloads will come to the iPlayer Radio app in 2014.

All of the Beeb's stations are accessible on the app, which is simply the radio equivalent to the iPlayer TV app, allowing you to listen to BBC radio live or on-demand.

The podcasts section is the first area to add downloads, with featured podcasts including Screen 6... with Edith Bowman, Radio 2 Arts Show with Claudia Winkleman, Desert Island Discs and Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo's Film Reviews.

You can download over WiFi or your mobile connection - check your data allowance - and queue downloads to stack-up automatically.

The BBC iPlayer Radio app is available to download now for free via the Apple App Store or Google's Play Music store.

by Joe Cox

