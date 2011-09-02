Toshiba's 55ZL2 glasses-free 3D TV may have grabbed all the headlines yesterday, but tucked away on its stand we found a pair of new Blu-ray players too.

The BDX1250KE and BDX2250KE (pictured) both support BD-Live content, Dolby TrueHD, have USB ports and can handle MKV, AVCHD (H.264), MP3 and jpeg files.

Toshiba's Regza-Link (HDMI-CEC) technology allows users to control the Blu-ray players using the same remote as their HDMI-CEC compatible TV or home cinema system.

In addition, the DLNA-enabled BDX2250KE connects via a home network to web services such as YouTube, BBC iPlayer and Picasa.

UK pricing and availability to be confirmed.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook