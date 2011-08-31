Sony's IFA press conference may have focused on its new Tablet range (more of that later), but this budget £80 BDP-S185 Blu-ray player has also caused a stir - it's been officially launched after quietly hitting shops at the weekend (as revealed in our Forum thread here).

Bringing Blu-ray playback down to a highly affordable level, the new player also incorporates Bravia Internet Video for streaming the likes of BBC iPlayer, LoveFilm and Demand 5.

In addition, it's compatible with the newly-named Sony Entertainment Network (bye bye Qriocity) and has a USB port for connecting an external hard disk drive.

Sony claims the BDP-S185 uses 47% less power than its predecessor, the BDP-S370, and is wrapped in casework a third narrower.

It will upscale DVDs to 'near HD quality', has a single HDMI output, handles Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio and has BD-Live for extra disc features.

UPDATE - Sony BDP-S185 REVIEW NOW ONLINE HERE

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook