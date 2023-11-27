I can't recommend these two Bowers & Wilkins speaker deals enough on Cyber Monday

Black Friday might be over for another year, but the deals are lingering as we enter the home stretch of Cyber Monday. Two surprise deals I thought might have disappeared by now, but are still going strong, involve two pairs of What Hi-Fi? Award 2023-winning stereo speakers.

B&W's new 600 Series has only been on sale for a couple of months, but the 607 S3 are £150 off at Sevenoaks , while the larger 606 S3 are £200 off bringing them down to just £449 and £549 respectively. You're looking at class-leading pairs at their respective price points, so if you're in the market for a speaker upgrade, I'd suggest striking now, before these deals disappear.

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £599 now £449 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

Our favourite standmount speakers won a Best Buy award in the under £600 category plus a prestigious Product of the Year gong. They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight".

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 was £749 now £549 at Sevenoaks (save £200)

As we noted in our 606 S3 review, "if you can afford and accommodate a step up above the compact 607 S3 speakers, want a larger scale of sound and need more oomph to your bass, the B&W 606 S3 will be more to your liking". This pair recently picked up our Best Buy Award for 'Best standmount speaker £600-£800'. At this price they're a bona-fide bargain.

If you are looking for excellent bookshelf speakers and cannot afford the £999 KEF LS50 Meta (also Award winners), these Bowers & Wilkins should be at the top of your shortlist, with the specific model you scribble on there being budget-dependent. You can read our comprehensive Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 vs 606 S3 comparison article if you aren't sure which pair would be best for your space, taste and system, but essentially the larger pricier 603 S3 deliver what you might expect – a bigger, bassier sound thanks to their deeper cabinets and larger drivers.

That isn't the whole story, mind, as the two models have slightly different sonic characters: the 607 S3 are more fun and energetic (which we side with most, hence our Product of the Year choice) while the 606 S3 prioritise a more staid, mature presentation.

Both speakers are significant upgrades on their predecessors and at these new low prices, it looks like Christmas has definitely come early!

