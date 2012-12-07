A portable Bluetooth speaker. Wireless music streaming from your smartphone or tablet. Sound familiar? But no, it's not the Damson Twist we reported on yesterday.

This Twist is from another new British audio brand, i-Box. At £70 it undercuts the Damson Twist by a tenner. But it too offers Bluetooth wireless streaming, as well as a pair of 3.8cm full-range drivers and a passive bass radiator.

The built-in battery can be charged via the supplied USB cable, each charge giving five hours of use. If your portable doesn't have Bluetooth, you can hook it up via the 3.5mm input instead.

When paired with a smartphone, a built-in noise-cancelling mic allows the Twist to operate as a hands-free speakerphone for taking and making calls. A circular, illuminated, top-mounted control panel completes the package.

As you'll see from the picture, the Twist gets its name from the shape of the cabinet, which is finished in matt black.

In the coming months i-Box will launch headphones, digital cables and more portable speakers.

