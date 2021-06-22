Hurry! Save £120 on JBL Boombox 2 Bluetooth speaker in Prime Day sales

Amazon Prime Day continues to throw up cheap Bluetooth speaker deals, but here's one of the best around: 30% off the beefy JBL Boombox 2.

The Boombox 2 is waterproof so it's ideal for camping and staycations. It promises 24-hour battery life and "monstrous" bass, which could make it perfect for the great outdoors.

And, for the next few hours, you can bag the powerful party speaker for just £399 £279.

This portable wireless sound machine promises "the hardest hitting bass". And all without the usual hefty price tag. There's even a built-in power bank to keep your phone juiced up too. Price valid today only (22 June). Not a fan of the camo finish? The black version has £100 off.View Deal

JBL's biggest portable speaker takes the form of an old-school boombox, complete with a handle for slinging it over your shoulder. The battery lasts a claimed 24 hours and is big enough to charge your smartphone or tablet – handy if you're out in the wilderness.

It's also rugged enough to handle a summer party, and waterproof enough to survive splashes. In fact, with an IPX7 rating, the Boombox 2 can be submerged in water (at a depth of one metre) for up to 30 minutes and still live to blast out another 90s hip-hop playlist.

Also onboard is JBL's PartyBoost feature – a great addition for anyone wanting to daisy-chain a JBL Flip 5 or JBL Pulse 4 for an even bigger, multi-room sound.

This beast normally costs £399. But, for today only, it's discounted to £279 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That's hefty £120 discount to match this speaker's reportedly hefty bass.

