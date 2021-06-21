Hurry! Bose 700 wireless headphones price hits rock bottom on Prime Day

We'll get straight to the point: the excellent Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have dropped to a new low price of £210. That's one of the best Prime Day headphones deals we've seen so far.

We've seen these sleek wireless headphones drop to around £260 before – but never £210. That's an astonishing £140 off the £350 RRP. Remember, you'll need to be a Prime member to cash in on this deal, so make sure you sign up for the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial if you aren't.

Bose 700 wireless headphones £350 £210 at Amazon (save £140)

The Bose 700 headphones (available in Silver, Blue or Soapstone) are dropped to their lowest price. Expect good sound quality, great noise canceling, 20-hour battery life and superb levels of comfort, all for a temptingly low price.View Deal

We gave the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 a very positive What Hi-Fi review thanks to their superb noise-cancelling skills, energetic sound and comfortable yet stylish design.

They're also incredibly intuitive to use: touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, battery check and a few other nifty features, while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

There are an incredible 11 levels of noise cancellation to choose from (numbered 0-10), giving you unparalleled control over how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Bedding down for a nap? Crank it up to 10 and gently drift off to the land of nod.

The only negatives we could really find were the price compared to the better-value Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones and the fact they also didn't sound quite as refined as the Sonys. However, this huge £140 discount presents the Bose a brand new light.

