Hurry! Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary speakers are now 40% off

Hold onto your hi-fis, bargain hunters. We have a speaker deal that could well set your weekend off to the perfect start.

Over at Peter Tyson, the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition standmounters are on the end of a 41 per cent discount, reduced from their £650 RRP to just £379 (opens in new tab). They're available in matte white or oak (pictured) at this hugely discounted price, with the matte black finish attracting a £20 premium.

The five-star 606 S2 Anniversary Edition are our favourite standmounters below £750 and have the 2021 and 2020 What Hi-Fi? Awards to show for it, so this Peter Tyson deal really is one of the hi-fi bargains of the year so far.

Sold out? Sevenoaks' current discount price for the B&W 606 S2 AE is £399. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) B&W 606 S2 AE £650 £379 at Peter Tyson (save £269) (opens in new tab)

Demonstrating excellent clarity, an agile and articulate bass, and impressive dynamic punch, these superb standmounters are some of the finest budget pairs around – and they would be even at twice their discounted price. A true bargain.

The 606 S2 Anniversary Editions launched in 2020 as successors to the 606 S2 to mark the 25th anniversary of the legendary B&W 600 Series. The year of their arrival, they won the 'Best standmount speaker £400-£750' Best Buy at the What Hi-Fi? Awards, and eighteen months on they have another Best Buy award under their belt and are yet to be beaten.

We were initially skeptical about the arrival of these speakers. "On paper, the low-key nature of the revisions leaves us underwhelmed considering the significance of the anniversary," we said in our 606 S2 Anniversary Edition review. But it wasn't long into our testing process that we realised the relatively minor engineering tweaks had resulted in a surprisingly improved performance – one that remains very much competitive today.

That's why this £379 B&W 606 S2 AE speaker deal at Peter Tyson (opens in new tab) really isn't to be missed by anyone in the market for a new pair of sub-£800 bookshelf speakers.

