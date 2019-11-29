Huge Now TV Black Friday bundle: 60% off Sky Cinema/Entertainment for 12 months

You don't need to be an avid daily reader of this publication to know that we've been bringing you all noteworthy Now TV deals for quite some time now – especially on the sales extravaganza known as Black Friday.

But this particular Now TV Black Friday deal needs to be given a separate platform on which to shine. That is because the Black Friday offer listed here slashes Now TV's prices in half - and then some.

This deal will save you £153 (yes, you read that correctly), a fine figure to put towards other great Black Friday deals – or to simply stay put in your bank account.

The deal concerns the Now TV Entertainment pass and Sky Cinema pass. Yes, they are available separately, but Take Now TV up on a 12-month Sky Cinema + Entertainment pass bundle on Black Friday and you'll spend just £99, and save that same figure plus £54!

Now TV Entertainment + Sky Cinema Bundle £252 £99 – save £153

This incredible deal works out at over 60% off, if you're willing to commit to 12 months of Now TV Sky Cinema plus Entertainment. We doubt we'll see a deal this competitive for some time – Black Friday is like that. It'll auto-renew at £20.98 per month after the year – unless you cancel.

Now TV's Entertainment Pass normally costs £8.99 a month and gives you access to 11 Sky entertainment channels, including Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Sky Arts, Comedy Central, MTV, Gold, Discovery Channel, Fox, Vice and Syfy. You also get over 300 box sets to choose from, including excellent Sky Originals like Succession, Euphoria and Chernobyl.

Sky Cinema usually costs £11.99 a month and adds 1000s of on-demand movies to the table from Sky Cinema and Sky Disney, including must-see classics, award-winning titles – and a brand new premiere every day.

Together, they'd normally set you back £20.98 per month or a few pence off £252 per year. Buy that pass today, and you'll pay just £8.25 per month – £3.74 less than if you were to buy Sky Entertainment on its own.

To put that saving into clearer perspective, you'll pay just less than 28p per day; a minuscule fee for a brand new premiere every day – and that's before you even start thinking about the 11 other Sky channels you can enjoy.

Our advice? It's little money well spent – a belter of a Black Friday deal.

