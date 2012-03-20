House of Marley is expanding its range of audio products in the UK with the launch of three portable speaker/dock systems.

The Bag of Rhythm portable iPod/iPhone dock (top) is available now at HMV and other retailers for £300.

And this summer will see the arrival of the Get Up Stand Up dock (£300) and Chant portable travel speaker (£50).

The Bag of Rhythm is made from sustainably sourced FSC-certified Birch wood and the carry bag is made of cotton. It's equipped with an iPhone/iPod dock and charging station, twin 1in tweeters and a pair of 4.5in woofers, plus built-in amp.

Other devices can be connected using the aux-in port, and the dock can be powered by the mains or batteries.

The Get Up Stand Up dock (above) is designed from a single piece of shaped Birch wood, again fitted with 4.5in woofers and 1in tweeters.

Finally, the Chant (below) is a small, portable speaker taking its form from an African percussiion drum and includes a twistable bamboo top, a recycled plastic enclosure and a canvas carry bag. It can be powered by 4 x AAA batteries or via USB.

Five per cent of all proceeds from sales of the speakers go to the 1Love.org charity.

