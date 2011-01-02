Offers include the Panasonic TX-P50VT20 3D TV with Freeview HD and Freesat HD for £1849.99 - complete with two free pairs of 3D glasses and a free DMP-BDT100 3D Blu-ray player, worth £279.99.

If you're not interested in 3D, then the Award-winning TX-P50V20B is available for £1265 with a free DMP-BD45 Blu-ray player (that player is also sold separately for £99.99, including a free copy of Avatar on Blu-ray).

Sticking with plasma, the TX-P42G20B is avaialble for just £691.99.

If it's an LED-backlit LCD TV you're after, the Panasonic TX-L42D25 is down to £791.99.

Every Panasonic TV sold in store comes with a free, five-year warranty, too.

All these Bank Holiday offers are in-store only at Home Cinema Store's Romford and Basildon outlets.

