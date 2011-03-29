Here's a handy deal: if you register for a 45-day trial with LoveFilm you could get a free £15 Amazon gift certificate.

All you have to do is add at least ten discs to your LoveFilm rental list and you will receive a £15 Amazon voucher once your first disc has been dispatched.

You can rent films such as Inception, The Social Network and Red, and games like Call of Duty. Offer ends December 31st, 2011.

To register for a free LoveFilm trial, click here.

The deal follows Amazon's buy-out of LoveFilm earlier this year.

