This 5-star Amazon tablet deal has just won Prime Day – it's nearly half-price!

Amazon devices usually see some big discounts come Prime Day, and this year is no different. The firm's latest 10-inch tablet now has £70 off, dropping the price to just £79 at Amazon. That's nearly half price.

It's a great tablet that earned five stars from us. At this price, it's unbeatable.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) best deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) was £149 now £79 at Amazon (save £70)

If you can't afford – or don't want – an iPad, this more affordable model is the next best thing. Punchy picture quality and a solid build make it a great bet, especially at this discounted price.

Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review

With the highest pixel density of any Fire tablet in Amazon's range, the Fire HD 10 is perfect for movies on the move. There is no HDR support, but the picture is surprisingly bright and punchy. Colours pop, skin tones are natural throughout and while it can't match an iPad's black levels, the contrast is still impressive for the money.

The image has surprising depth too. All told, it gets a lot right on the picture front, delivering movies and TV shows in a way that is pretty faithful to creative intent and with a surprising amount of pop and definition.

The built-in speakers are decent, with good clarity but not much bass. Add a pair of headphones and it will serve you much better, with plenty of detail and a nice tonal balance.

The tablet's build doesn't feel cheap, and it is one of the few remaining tablets with a 3.5mm headphone jack – so you don't need a USB-C adapter or a wireless pair of headphones to enjoy personal listening.

This is a solid proposition, a real alternative to an iPad, and at just £79, a pretty unbeatable deal.

