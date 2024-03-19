Grab JBL's five-star Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker for this fantastic sub-£100 discount price

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale has arrived. The big event officially starts on Wednesday 20th March and lasts six whole days, but there are already some rather chunky deals appearing on some of our favourite audio tech right now. One such bargain is the five-star JBL Flip 6, reduced from its original £130 down to £97 at Amazon, a saving of more than £30!

As one of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested, we can personally confirm the Flip 6 is a sturdy, brilliantly made product that delivers energetic, entertaining sound and a five-star overall performance. Now that it's 26% off its original retail price on Amazon, we're struggling to think of a reason not to buy one.

The new JBL Flip 7 must surely be on its way later this year (we hope, at least), but for now, the sixth-generation model remains one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers at this affordable price point.

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Flip 6 <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fjbl-flip-6-portable-bluetooth-speaker-white%2F1600779426.prd%3Fsku%3Dsku25187936%26cm_mmc%3Dgoogle-_-PLA%2B-%2BGeneric-_-Ad%2Bgroup-_-PRODUCT_GROUP_p65915705976_%26utm_campaign%3DGeneric_Electricals%2B-%2BGeneric%2B-%2BSSC%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_term%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26campaigntype%3Dshopping%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw3a2iBhCFARIsAD4jQB3iCaVmgmDDpGqkxyzecV14Kcjw9bXFRGS29e3aCpBsnMGMtk7fqQwaApimEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk""> £130 now £97 at Amazon (save £33)

One of JBL's most popular speakers once again justifies its reputation thanks to fantastic sonic clarity, meaty bass and 12 hours of battery life. This isn't quite the lowest we've seen the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/jbl-flip-6" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"">Flip 6 fall (you'll want Black Friday discounts for that), but it's still more than 25% off one of the best Bluetooth speakers around today. Biggest discount on white, teal, red, pink and green colourways.

Five stars

There was always going to be a concern that the Flip 6 might not match the high standard set by its predecessor, the Award-winning Flip 5, but JBL just kept pushing the bar higher with its even more sonically impressive follow-up. It's rather apposite that the Flip 6 puts us in mind of a burrito because across all key areas of performance, it's a spicy, tasty treat.

In our JBL Flip 6 review, we called the cylindrical wonder "another resoundingly five-star product", with "sonic upgrades in terms of clarity and breadth across the frequencies (that) are easy to spot". In fact, most of the real competition for the slim, pocket-sized performer comes from across JBL's heaving stable of five-star operators, including the larger Charge 5, the Charge 5 Wi-Fi and the rugged JBL Xtreme 3.

For social butterflies who like to get out and about with their mates with a Bluetooth speaker in tow, the rugged and musically exciting JBL Flip 6 is a class-leading proposition, and with 12 hours of battery life, it should be able to fire out tunes well into the small hours.

It's not even particularly old, meaning that a price drop at this stage represents a smart investment, even if we can't guarantee how long such a deal will last beyond the confines of Amazon Spring Deal Days. You can wait until the hypothetical Flip 7 arrives to potentially knock the price of the sixth-gen model down a little more, or head over to Amazon UK and nab one right now.

