Stop what you're doing! JBL's five-star Flip 6 plummets to its lowest-ever price

This JBL Flip 6 discount is a big deal in more ways than one. One of the best Bluetooth speakers around has enjoyed decent drops before, but as far as we can tell, this is the lowest the five-star performer has ever dropped, plummeting from its RRP of £130 to a new low of just £79 at OnBuy, a total discount of around 40 per cent. If you prefer, the Flip 6 is also heavily slashed to just £85 at Amazon.

As one of the best Bluetooth speakers we've tested, we can personally confirm the Flip 6 is a sturdy, brilliantly made product that delivers energetic, entertaining sound and a five-star overall performance. Now that it's 39 per cent off, we're struggling to think of a reason not to buy one.

Does this mean that a new JBL Flip 7 is on its way later this year? Perhaps. For now, though, the heavily slashed sixth-generation model remains one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers at this very reasonable price point.

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £79 at OnBuy (save £51)

One of JBL's most popular speakers again justifies its reputation thanks to fantastic sonic clarity, meaty bass and 12 hours of battery life. This seems to be the lowest we've seen the Flip 6 fall, even taking into account Black Friday discounts and the Amazon sales, so you really don't want to miss out.

Biggest discount on white colourway. Alternative colourways also discounted at Amazon.

Five stars

Price check: £85 at Amazon

There was always going to be a concern that the Flip 6 might not match the high standard set by its predecessor, the Award-winning Flip 5, but JBL just kept pushing the bar higher with its even more sonically impressive follow-up. It's rather apposite that the Flip 6 puts us in mind of a burrito because across all key areas of performance, it's a spicy, tasty treat.

In our JBL Flip 6 review, we called the cylindrical wonder "another resoundingly five-star product", with "sonic upgrades in terms of clarity and breadth across the frequencies (that) are easy to spot". In fact, most of the real competition for the slim, pocket-sized performer comes from across JBL's heaving stable of five-star operators, including the larger Charge 5, the Charge 5 Wi-Fi and the rugged JBL Xtreme 3, although the recently released Sony ULT Field 1 has at least caused the Flip 6 to sweat a little.

For social butterflies who like to get out and about with their pals with a Bluetooth speaker in tow, the rugged and musically exciting JBL Flip 6 is a class-leading proposition, and with 12 hours of battery life, it should be able to fire out tunes well into the small hours.

It's not even particularly old, meaning that a price drop at this stage represents a smart investment, even if we can't guarantee how long such a deal will last beyond JBL's current reserves of stock. You can wait until the hypothetical Flip 7 arrives to potentially knock the price of the sixth-gen model down a little more, or head over to OnBuy or Amazon and nab one right now.

