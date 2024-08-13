Google's Pixel 9 event – how to watch it, what to expect and any surprises we'd like to see

Samsung has already had its fun with the Galaxy S24 and Z 6 series, and Apple is expected to launch its new phones next month, but August is all about Google. Android fans listen up, as a whole new series of Google smartphones are about to break cover.

Google's annual "Made By Google" event is tonight, and we've been promised the ninth generation of Pixel phones. In true Google fashion, the new Pixel 9 series has leaked extensively and it was even officially revealed weeks ago in a series of flashy introduction videos. There is still plenty to reveal though, with specs and features all still a mystery,

Furthermore, we hope that Google can whip up a couple of surprises tonight, so we've included a short wishlist of what else we'd like to see, alongside when and where to watch the live-streamed event.

Made by Google 2024: when and where to watch

Introducing the Google Pixel 9 Pro - YouTube Watch On

The Made by Google event will be streamed live on the Made by Google YouTube page, which should come as no surprise as Google owns the video-sharing platform. You can visit the account now to take a sneak peek at two new devices; the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

To catch the live stream from the very start, you'll need to tune in at 6PM in the UK, 10AM PT/1PM ET if you live in the US, or 3AM if you're watching from Australia. Don't worry if you miss the stream though, as Google will (most likely) upload a recording of the show, and we'll be covering the event right here too.

Made by Google 2024: what to expect

(Image credit: Google)

As we've already established, new Google Pixel phones will be revealed today, and we're expecting a new approach from Google. Previously, the company has employed a two-tiered approach with a standard and premium model, the latter sporting a "Pro" suffix. While we're expecting a Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro duo, Google is also adding a third option to its lineup with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

This isn't Google's first foldable phone, as Google launched the first Pixel Fold back in May of 2023 – separately from the Pixel 8 series. Google is now streamlining its lineup by launching all three devices under the Pixel 9 banner, with the foldable version appearing to be a step-up model from the Pixel 9 Pro.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we've seen what the 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold look like, little is known about the specifications of these devices. We presume Google will debut a new version of its in-house developed Tensor processor with these new phones, and we're also willing to bet that they will have some fairly intense AI integration too.

If the Google Pixel 8 Pro specs are anything to go off, then we anticipate 12GB of RAM backing up the new processor, and the display could be a very similar Quad HD LTPO 120Hz OLED screen with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. Google has traditionally equipped its non-Pro variants with 1080p displays, and we don't expect that to change this year.

Moving away from phones for just a moment, Google also recently announced the Google TV Streamer; a successor to its popular Chromecast series of media streamers. While the device has already been announced with pricing, we'd like to see it get some time in the spotlight during this live event.

Made by Google: what we'd like to see

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Everything we'd discussed thus far has all been officially announced, but now we're treading into uncharted territories of speculation and guesswork. First and foremost, we would like to see Google refresh its Pixel Buds series of wireless earbuds, as it's been over two years since the Buds Pro launched, and three years since the entry-level Buds A became available (not counting new colour releases).

In a perfect world, we'd like to see Google refresh both pairs of buds, however, the Buds A are the older of the pair, so we think they are most deserving of an upgrade. We are huge fans of the Pixel Buds A, awarding them five stars in our 2021 review; however, we'd appreciate an updated pair with newer features and even better sound.

Google also launched the Pixel Tablet last year, so it's possible we could see a revised second-generation model. We're quite fond of the current model, and even though it didn't score the full five stars, we rather like its included magnetic speaker dock (it makes for a great kitchen companion) and sharp picture. A revised version with better shadow detail, an even punchier and more dynamic speaker dock and better headphone audio would be a treat to see at Made by Google, but we're not willing to bet the house on it making an appearance.

Finally, it's been a while since we've had any news regarding Project Caviar. This new Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos rival was hinted at nearly two years ago, with the company partnering with Samsung to develop its own HDR and immersive audio formats that would be more open-source than their Dolby alternatives. Little has been said about this proposed picture and sound feature since, but we'd certainly welcome an update this evening.

MORE:

Read our Google Pixel 8 Pro review

And our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review

Check out our picks for the best smartphones