Go on, boost your desktop (or phone) audio for as little as £35 this Black Friday

Black Friday is giving you a great excuse to upgrade the audio quality of your phone, laptop or computer with four juicy deals on affordable, tiny, five-star (read: highly recommendable) devices dedicated to the sound-boosting cause.

First up is the AudioQuest JitterBug, priced at just £35 at Peter Tyson for Black Friday. This clever little USB critter plugs into your computer’s USB socket, acting as the middleman between your computer and DAC, and getting rid of noise and interference coursing through the circuitry. Less noise = better sound quality.

And then there are DACs themselves, which simply go between your phone, laptop or computer and your favourite pair of wired headphones to boost sound quality. Our favourite budget trio are all discounted today...

The five-star AudioQuest Dragonfly Red USB DAC is only £149 at Peter Tyson right now, while the Award-winning next-model-up Dragonfly Cobalt is only £30 more (and worth it) in the Black Friday sale.

Want something physically more substantial for your desktop? Our favourite budget DAC, the iFi Audio Zen DAC V2, is now just £179 for Black Friday.

AudioQuest JitterBug USB filter was £60 now £35 at Peter Tyson (save £25)

This USB-stick-like Jitterbug filter device plugs into your computer’s USB socket, acting as a link in the chain between your laptop/computer and DAC (whether it’s a standalone converter or housed in a headphone or stereo amp), and rids circuitry of noise, helping to take your music to another level. It really works! Five stars Deal also at Amazon

AudioQuest DragonFly Cobalt DAC was £269 now £179 at Sevenoaks (save £90)

If you can afford to spend £30 extra for this higher-performing version, do it. Any money off the multi-Award-winning DragonFly Cobalt is welcome, but such a mighty discount of £90, or roughly 33% off, really shouldn't be dismissed. Want to boost your laptop, PC or mobile sound? This dinky USB device will do so tenfold. As above, you'll need an adaptor if your device's connector isn't USB-A.

Five stars

iFi Zen DAC V2 DAC was £259 was £179 at Scan (save £80)

A desktop delight, this DAC is better suited to desktop or hi-fi audio due to its form and connections (USB Tye B input; RCA, balanced 4.4mm and 6.3mm outputs). A multi-Award winner, the iFi Zen DAC V2 will significantly upgrade your laptop/computer audio to feed headphones or speakers. Five stars

MORE:

See our expert pick of the best DACs on the market

See our long list of the best Black Friday hi-fi deals - save on stereo speakers, amplifiers and more

I review hi-fi for a living and these are my top 10 Black Friday deals for every audio category

I've covered every UK Black Friday – and these are the 19 best tech deals in stock