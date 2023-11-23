I've covered every UK Black Friday – and these are the best tech deals for 2023

I try not to mention it to my colleagues but I've been writing about consumer electronics for almost 20 years. And while the concept of Black Friday has certainly been around in the US for longer than that, the online shopping extravaganza that we know today, is a much more recent phenomenon, especially in the UK.

It was super-charged by Amazon (of course), which launched its first UK Black Friday Week in 2010. But it really wasn't until the mid-2010s that the UK really started to catch Black Friday deals fever. And I've covered every single year, picking out the lowest prices on products that myself and the What Hi-Fi? review team have tested and can genuinely recommend.

Are the Black Friday deals really any good? Sure, some of them. Will prices go back after Black Friday? Most of the time, yes. Do the most popular products really sell out? Definitely. Can I recommend the best deals of 2023? Read on – you're in the right place.

Here's my pick of the best Black Friday tech deals so far for 2023, focusing on the audio and video products I've been reviewing for the last 20 years. There are five-star headphones, award-winning TVs, wireless speakers, soundbars and more. I'll be keeping this page updated throughout Black Friday and into the weekend, so you won't miss a bargain.

The best Black Friday deals so far

Sony WF-C700: was £99 now £75 at Amazon (save £25)

Our Product of the Year in the wireless headphones category, I think the WF-C700 are the best performance-per-pound wireless earbuds on the market – and that's before a 25% price cut for Black Friday. Bargain! Award-winner.

Audio Pro Addon C3 was £249 now £115 (save £134)

Audio Pro's superb wireless speaker looks great, sounds great and comes laden with a veritable raft of features and listening options. The Addon C3 is an award-winning portable wireless speaker and is now better than half-price. Award-winner.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch was £550 now £350 (save £200)

Here's a curveball that's proving very popular. The Ultra HD 4-Series was only launched earlier this year but the 50-inch model is already available with a huge discount. The Fire OS system means it's as smart as smart TVs get, making this a serious streaming TV bargain at this knockdown price.

Sonos Beam 2 was £499 now £399 (save £100)

Sonos's impressive Dolby Atmos soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. The Sonos Beam 2 has HDMI eARC and is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Award-winner.

LG OLED42C3 OLED TV was £1499 now £949 (save £450)

The 42-inch C3 has finally dropped to a seriously good price. This is simply the best TV available at this size, both in terms of picture performance and features. The sound lets it down somewhat but this discount hopefully leaves a little money for a soundbar. Even I am tempted. Award-winner.

ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 was £250 now £199 (save £51)

The best budget speakers on the market now come with a significant and very welcome £50 discount. These Elac Debut B5.2 speakers are simply the best performers at this price, ideal for anyone's first hi-fi system. Award-winner.

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon was £499 now £399 (save £100)

Pro-Ject's chic, no-frills turntable sounds superb, earning a five-star review because of its rich, full-bodied sonic presentation. If you're prepared to pay for something better than a budget turntable, this is a great way to do it. Five stars.

Amazon Echo Dot was £55 now £22 at Amazon (save £33)

Amazon's 5th Generation Echo Dot is a capable smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities. It got a five-star review from What Hi-Fi? earlier this year, so this is a genuinely good little speaker – and now less than half the price! Five stars.

Sony Xperia 10 V £349 £270 at Amazon (save £79)

It's not all about iPhone. I used a Sony Xperia for a long time and love the sound quality and screen. This Award-winning Xperia 10 V budget phone is easily the best-looking and sounding phone at this price. Now with a good Black Friday saving. Five stars.

Cambridge Audio Evo 75 £1799 now £1099 (save £700)

Some proper hi-fi. A talented box packed with streaming smarts and physical connectivity, the Evo 75 looks appealing and sounds exciting. Partner it with a good pair of speakers and you've got an excellent, modern streaming system. Award-winner.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £175 at OnBuy (save £105)

The Bose QC Earbuds II might be on the way out, but they remain a stellar five-star pair thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancellation and comfortable design. This is the best price I've seen on one of our favourite pairs of buds yet. Award-winner.

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 £899 now £399 (save £500)

Huge discount! B&W's first Dolby Atmos soundbar is a sleek, stand-alone system that delivers 3.1.2 channels of audio from a single unit. There’s Amazon Alexa onboard for hands-free voice commands and streaming is well catered for with AirPlay 2, aptX Adaptive Bluetooth and Spotify Connect.

Sony XR-55A80L OLED TV £2399 £1399 (save £1000)

The best TV of 2023, the Sony A80L uses standard OLED technology to amazing effect, delivering a picture that balances the spectacular with the cinematically subtle with absolute aplomb. It sounds good by TV standards, too, and has a solid gaming feature set. Award-winner.