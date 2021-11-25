Stocking filler alert! Anker's Black Friday wireless earbuds and speakers start at just £18

Shopping for stocking fillers and on the lookout for the best Amazon Black Friday deals under £50? Here are a few that need to be on your radar...

First up, you can now get 39 per cent off the Anker SoundCore Life P2 Mini true wireless earbuds. Normally £36, these 'buds (and their wireless charging case, of course) can now be yours for just £22 in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

We've not reviewed Anker's super-cheap AirPods alternatives but, on paper, the P2 Mini seem to have plenty going for them at this trivial price. Battery life is a claimed 40 hours in total, while the 10mm drivers are said to produce a "well-balanced sound". They're even IPX5 water-resistant, meaning rain won't stop play.

Soundcore Anker P2 Mini £36 Soundcore Anker P2 Mini £36 £22 at Amazon (save £14)

Anker has a knack for producing decent-sounding buds at crazy-low prices. The P2 Mini buds offer the company's "Signature Sound", Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX5 protection for less than the price of a large takeaway pizza!

Anker has packed plenty of features into these entry-level wireless earbuds. There's Bluetooth 5.2 for one-step pairing, built-in microphones for taking calls, single bud mode for sleeping, and three EQ modes (switch between Soundcore Signature, Bass Booster, and Podcast modes by tapping the right earbud).

Next up, how about a durable, no-nonsense Bluetooth speaker? The Anker Soundcore 2 impressed us with its 24-hour battery life, good Bluetooth range and fully waterproof design under intense review. And now, instead of £40, you'll pay just £28 at Amazon – a big 30 percent saving.

Anker Soundcore 2 £40 Anker Soundcore 2 £40 £28 at Amazon (save £12)

Anker's SoundCore 2 is very much at the super-affordable end of the market and, thanks to the IPX7 rating, it’ll take some pretty serious abuse. Visually, it’s inoffensive compared to some of its competitors – classy even. And look at that Black Friday discount!

What of that £18 Bluetooth speaker deal we mentioned? Meet the Anker Soundcore Mini, somewhat reminiscent of a stubby drinks can (or the Sony SRS-XB13, for which you'll pay £34) regular retail price £24, currently reduced by 25 percent for Black Friday.

Anker Soundcore Mini £24 Anker Soundcore Mini £24 £18 at Amazon (save £6)

Not a model we've had the pleasure of testing, but with 15 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, there's a lot of stamina for just £15...

And that's not all! Pretty much all of Anker's range of true wireless buds and speakers has seen a discount for Black Friday, so if you're on the lookout, head to Amazon's cut-price Anker Soundcore selection.

Our advice? Someone's Secret Santa present just got sorted.

MORE:

Get up to speed with the best Black Friday deals 2021

Peruse our pick of the best wireless earbuds

Save a small fortune with today's best AirPods deals