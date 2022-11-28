Get a 58-inch Hisense 4K/HDR TV for just $298 with this Cyber Monday deal

If you're in the market for a cheap new 4K TV, Cyber Monday is a fantastic time of year to find that special display just for you. What's more is that you're in luck, because with this Walmart deal you can nab yourself a 58-inch 4K/HDR smart Hisense TV for the low price of just $298 (opens in new tab).

We haven't reviewed this particular Hisense set just yet, but on paper, this is a competitive TV with modern specs for a great price. If you're looking for more info on Hisense TVs, check out our guide, and if you're in the market for a new TV, make sure to give this Cyber Monday deal a look.

Hisense TV Cyber Monday Walmart sale

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58R6E3: was $350 now $300 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This 4K Roku TV supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision; comes with virtual assistant integration; DTS Studio Sound: and a gaming mode for better latency. If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV, here it is.

This Hisense TV, on paper, has just about everything you'd expect from a modern set. You'll get 4K/HDR support, alongside Dolby Vision support, and you'll also get DTS Studio Sound, a gaming mode for less input lag, and Google Assistant and Alexa integration on top of it all.

Plus, thanks to the Roku OS this TV runs, you'll have no trouble streaming all your favorite movies and TV shows from all your favorite apps and services. Plus, Roku's TV OS is quite easy to use, too, so you won't get lost in menus, either.

At just $298 with this Cyber Monday deal, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better set for the money. 4K TVs like this Hisense set tend to cost around $300 for much smaller models, and you're not always guaranteed features like Dolby Vision support, either, so this Hisense set makes a good case.

If you're in the market for a new TV and you want to take advantage of a Cyber Monday deal without feeling like you've got to ante up serious cash, this Hisense Walmart deal is certainly worth a look.

