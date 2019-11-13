Launching today and running until 6th January 2020, new subscribers can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the princely sum of just £0.99.

The offer is open to new Amazon Music Unlimited customers and redeemable towards the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan – so it's not valid on the Family Plan. After the promotional trial, your subscription will automatically renew at £9.99 per month (£7.99 per month for Prime members) unless you cancel.

What does Amazon Music Unlimited bring to the table? Well, you'll get unlimited, on-demand, ad-free access to over 50 million songs on all of your devices – albeit one device at a time. You'll also be able to listen offline with unlimited skips, and, if you've got an Amazon smart speaker (like the Amazon Echo Dot) or tablet with Alexa built in (like the Amazon Fire HD 10, for example) you'll also be able to enjoy hands-free, voice-controlled listening.

Back in July, we noted that Amazon Music Unlimited was gaining subscribers faster than Apple Music and Spotify, and with deals like these, it's not hard to see why.

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited £39.96 £0.99 at Amazon

If you're a new customer to Amazon, this is a massive near-£39 saving indeed. For Prime members, you're still saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. It'll auto-renew after four months to £9.99 per month for non-Prime members or £7.99 for Prime customers. A stonking deal ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Now for a tiny bit of bad news: unfortunately, if you're currently enjoying a free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, you're excluded from this particular deal. If you're a current paying customer of Amazon Music Unlimited, or were previously a free-trial or paying customer of Amazon Music Unlimited, you also can't take advantage of this massive saving. Sadly, we don't think this includes Amazon Music HD either, you'll have to pay more for that.

Still, it's an excellent deal for some, particularly if you've got an Alexa device...

