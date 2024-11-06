£150 off this Award-winning KEF system could be the best early Black Friday bargain yet

It's that time of year again! November is bringing the early Black Friday deals by the dozen, and while we've seen some corkers already this month, this one feels like the star of the show. For the first time since we tested it at the beginning of the year, the exceptional KEF LSX II LT wireless speaker system has been majorly discounted, dropping from £899 to £749 at Amazon, Sevenoaks, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson.

The KEF LSX II LT was designed to be a streamlined, more affordable but no less potent spin on the original KEF LSX II system, delivering on that promise so assuredly that it bagged a 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award for its efforts. If the LSX II LT's original price of £899 was good, a drop to £749 is seriously good value.

Best KEF LSX II LT speaker system deal

KEF LSX II LT was £899 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £150)

The first major discount on the KEF LSX II LT is an absolute belter. Not doing things by halves, KEF has slashed the price by £150, a major saving of over 15 per cent at almost any major retail you fancy. We've listed Peter Tyson above, but below you'll find links to whichever outlet you like, and if that wasn't enough choice, all three colourways are discounted, too. We're rather fond of the sage green...

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner



Deal also at Amazon, Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks

If you're looking at this deal as a great chance to get hold of some outstanding KEF kit at a belting price but you're not quite sure what you're actually getting, let us enlighten you. The KEF LSX II LT is a refined version of the 'original' KEF LSX II wireless speaker system, delivering built-in amplification and a raft of streaming features without the need for separate amplifiers, DACs or source components. Two Class D active speakers, streaming smarts built in, hook up your phone or tablet and away you go.

The LSX II LT speakers employ KEF’s iconic tangerine waveguide and 11th-generation 11.5cm Uni-Q driver array whereby the tweeter sits in the middle of the mid/bass unit, a configuration that offers even sound dispersion, better integration and improved time alignment.

What you don't get is an aux input, but there is a USB-C port if you're desperate to connect a laptop, portable music device or any other such source player. Flip the speakers around and you'll find an HDMI ARC port for your TV, an optical input and a subwoofer output, and unlike the standard LSX II, the LT model only requires a single mains lead plugged into the primary unit. The other speaker then draws power via a 3m USB-C interspeaker cable. Simple.

In terms of supported streaming smarts, the spec sheet is comprehensive. The LSX II LT uses KEF’s streaming platform which grants a gateway such connectivity options as Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.0. Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and internet radio are all onboard, and you can even stream high-res music from a connected external NAS drive.

All of this is nothing without the sound to match. The LSX II LT doesn't lose a single step, offering solidity, crispness and breadth of bass that all belie a streaming system of this size. As we said in our review: "There’s very little fatness to the KEFs, and while that might have you summoning adjectives such as “thin” or “lean” in your mind, the LSX II LT instead feel immediate, taut and controlled, like a ballerina’s calves as they perform a perfect plié". At this price, you'll struggle to find a comparable system that performs better, and whatever you play and however you choose to play it, this KEF speaker system excels with ease.

If you're looking for a compact, do-it-all system that sounds fantastic, this really isn't a deal you want to miss.

