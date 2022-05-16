Fyne Audio could reveal 'Vintage' retro-modern speakers at High End Munich

Fyne Audio has shared a teaser image with What Hi-Fi? that suggests retro-modern speakers from the Scottish brand could make their debut at the High End Munich show later this week.

Fyne tells us it is using the high-end hi-fi event to showcase several new products that span two ranges and cover the £4000 - £30,000 price points. And if the 'back in the day never sounded so good' teaser image you see heading up this article tells us anything, it's that one or more of those products – perhaps a whole range, even – will be of the vintage ilk.

Retro-modern designs have been in favour in recent years as the likes of the JBL Classic range and Wharfedale Linton have deftly demonstrated how old designs and new technologies can combine to make not only visually gorgeous but also sonically class-leading speakers in today's market. If Fyne is indeed joining the party with a 'Vintage' model (or three) of its own at Munich, we are only days away from seeing what will inevitably be the company's proven engineering – its patented F1 technology with its IsoFlare point source driver array, FyneFlute driver surround and BassTrax downward-firing port system, for example – presented in more classic-looking wooden cabinets.

Considering the success of the Fyne speakers we've heard that utilise such engineerings, such as the F1-8 and F701, this launch could turn out to be one of the biggest gifts of High End Munich 2022. We, for one, cannot wait to see and hear what the Scottish speaker brand has come up with...

